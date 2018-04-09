Jennifer Love Hewitt Once Looked Set For A-List Stardom – But Now She’s Faded From The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Best known for her roles in Party of Five and the I Know What You Did Last Summer films, Jennifer Love Hewitt was hailed as Hollywood’s next big thing in the 1990s. But the actress struggled to sustain her early success into the 21st century and hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2012. Here’s a look at why the star has disappeared from view.

Born in Waco, Texas, in 1979, Hewitt began performing aged just three. After moving with her mother to L.A. to follow her showbiz dreams, she booked more than 20 TV commercials and became a regular on Disney Channel show Kids Incorporated. She subsequently landed roles in Shaky Ground, The Byrds of Paradise and McKenna, none of which made it to a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her big break arrived in 1995 when she was cast as Sarah Reeves Merrin on Fox family drama Party of Five. Hewitt enjoyed four years on the Golden Globe-winning series and also appeared in its short-lived spin-off, Time of Your Life. But by the time she left the show in 1999, her career looked to be heading for the big screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT