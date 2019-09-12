In March 2019, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek made a sad announcement. He had stage-four pancreatic cancer. Strikingly, that particular stage of the disease has a very low survival rate. But over the following months, he kept fans informed over how he was fighting the illness. And his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, also had plenty to say about how the battle was affecting her.
After Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Was Diagnosed With Cancer, His Wife Made An Emotional Confession
So fans of the popular game show learned the awful news about Trebek on March 6. In fact, the 78-year-old TV presenter released a video message in which he announced, “Just like 50,000 other people in the U.S. each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.” But that’s not all.