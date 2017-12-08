JFK’s Grandson Is Now All Grown Up – And The Family Resemblance Is Just Uncanny

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kennedys are more or less American royalty. Many members of the prominent family have been involved in politics – as ambassadors, state legislators, senators and, of course, Presidents. In 1963 the assassination of President John F. Kennedy granted the Kennedys a place in America’s consciousness that few had ever seen before. Now a grandson of JFK is coming into the public eye, and he acts and looks just like his famous ancestors.

John Kennedy Schlossberg shares his name with both his late grandfather and his late uncle, but he prefers to go by “Jack.” He’s the son of Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, the only living child of President Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. The so-called “Kennedy curse” has seen many members of his family pass away.

It’s true that a large number of the Kennedy family have died in unusual circumstances. John F. Kennedy – better known as known as JFK – was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, although many conspiracy theories surround his death. His brother, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was then assassinated in 1968. Plane crashes and accidents have claimed several other Kennedys over the years.

