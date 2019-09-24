Jim Carrey’s movies are beloved, but the man himself is private enough that you may not know he has a daughter. Well, he does – and her name is Jane Erin Carrey. In fact, she was the grinning little girl perched next to her father during his Hollywood handprint ceremony in 1995. But she doesn’t look like that anymore. And actually, she’s now a parent herself.
Jim Carrey’s Daughter Is All Grown Up Now, And It’s Scary How Much She Resembles Her Dad
Now Jane is Carrey’s only child. And her mother is Melissa Womer, who was once a waitress at the place that young Carrey honed his skills. You’ve guessed it, The Comedy Store in Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood. So Carrey married her in March 1987, and Jane came along later that year. At that point, Carrey was far from the A-lister he would become.