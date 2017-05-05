When people tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live!, they expect some fairly lighthearted fare. This wasn’t the case on the evening of May 1, 2017, though. Instead of telling jokes, Kimmel got on stage and told his audience a very personal story. Though he prefaced it with a reassurance that it had a happy ending, it was still distressing enough to get the whole world talking.
Prior to the May 1 episode, Jimmy Kimmel’s show had actually gone off the air for a whole week. His fans hadn’t known the exact reason for the sudden absence, but Kimmel was happy to tell them the details. And what had happened would be enough to make anybody want to take a break from work.
Jimmy Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 and has also hosted several high-profile awards shows including the Oscars – so it’s safe to say that he knows how to hold an audience’s attention. He’s also had his share of controversies which he’s had to apologize for. But there were no apologies this time around.
-
Jimmy Kimmel Has Opened Up About His New Son, And What He Had To Say Is Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Thought Her Dog Had Been Bitten By Bugs – But Then She Realized The Horrifying Truth
-
For Over 40 Years, This Photographer Took Pictures Of The Same Buildings As They Fell Into Decay
-
This Man Was Found Adrift At Sea After 6 Days. But When Police Dug Deeper, The Story Took A Twist
-
Doctors Said She Had Strep Throat – But When Her Limbs Left Her In Agony, The Horrific Truth Emerged
-
After This Mom Disappeared, Police Uncovered The Disturbing Truth About Her Double Life
-
Willow Smith Has Totally Grown Up, And Here’s What She’s Doing Now
-
20 Silly Cases Of People Seeing Faces In Everyday Places
-
20 Lottery Winners Who Did The Stupidest Things After Hitting The Jackpot
-
This Lady Claimed To Live With 1000 Cats. But What Cameras Captured In Her Home Left Us Speechless
-
This Man Spent 36 Years Carving Through The Mountains To Bring His Village The Lifeblood It So Needed
-
When This Captain Collapsed On A 12-Mile March, The Way Soldiers Treated Her Left Millions Stunned