Jimmy Kimmel Has Opened Up About His New Son, And What He Had To Say Is Heartbreaking

When people tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live!, they expect some fairly lighthearted fare. This wasn’t the case on the evening of May 1, 2017, though. Instead of telling jokes, Kimmel got on stage and told his audience a very personal story. Though he prefaced it with a reassurance that it had a happy ending, it was still distressing enough to get the whole world talking.

Prior to the May 1 episode, Jimmy Kimmel’s show had actually gone off the air for a whole week. His fans hadn’t known the exact reason for the sudden absence, but Kimmel was happy to tell them the details. And what had happened would be enough to make anybody want to take a break from work.

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 and has also hosted several high-profile awards shows including the Oscars – so it’s safe to say that he knows how to hold an audience’s attention. He’s also had his share of controversies which he’s had to apologize for. But there were no apologies this time around.

