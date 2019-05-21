The True Story Of How ’80s Icon John Belushi Spent His Final Days On Earth

ADVERTISEMENT

Larger-than-life talent John Belushi was undoubtedly one of the funniest men of his generation. But he was one of the most self-destructive, too. Indeed, the star of American comedy institution Saturday Night Live ultimately became just as renowned for his gargantuan drug intake as his madcap sense of humor.

Sadly, Belushi’s work hard, play hard approach to life ended in tragedy on one fateful night in March 1982. The comedian had checked into Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont Hotel shortly beforehand, where he spent time with A-list friends Robin Williams and Robert De Niro. But just hours later, the Animal House star was dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, various illegal substances played a part in his premature passing. Indeed, a coroner later ruled that the funnyman had died from a lethal blend of cocaine and heroin known as a speedball. Here’s a look at Belushi’s career and the inevitably harrowing way that it all came to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT