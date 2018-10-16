While John Krasinski Was Filming Jack Ryan, He Flew 6,000 Miles Every Weekend Out Of Pure Love

ADVERTISEMENT

With the success of A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan, John Krasinski has had an amazing 2018. But the actor always ensured he still had plenty of time for his family, despite his busy schedule. Here’s a look at how the nerd-turned-action-hero proved his commitment – and racked up the air miles in the process.

Born in Boston in 1979, Krasinski first began performing at school, starring in a satire penned by B.J. Novak, his future co-star in The Office. While studying theater arts at Brown University, he further displayed his comic talents in sketch troupe Out of Bounds. He later honed his craft at Connecticut’s National Theater Institute, the Royal Shakespeare Company and The Actors Center in New York.

After relocating to New York, Krasinski served as a scriptwriting intern on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The actor then got his big break in 2004, landing the role of Jim Halpert in the U.S. adaptation of mockumentary The Office. Krasinski appeared as the kind-hearted sales rep in every episode of the show’s eight years, and he directed a handful, too.

