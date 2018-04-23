John Krasinski Was Traveling To London – But When A Customs Officer Discovered Why, He Was Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, writer, director and producer John Krasinski may be recognized as one of Hollywood’s hottest properties, thanks in part to the huge success of his movie A Quiet Place. But a trip to London in early 2017 proved that Emily Blunt’s husband is not such a familiar face across the pond just yet. One particular customs officer guarding the U.K. border left Krasinski humbled by not being able to place him. Not only that, but he brought the actor down by reminding him that, in the eyes of many, he had married up.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 20, 1979, Krasinski first began performing on stage in sixth grade. After high school, he spent a spell in Costa Rica teaching English as a foreign language, before he studied theater arts at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. While he was at the Ivy League school, Krasinski joined the sketch comedy troupe Out of Bounds. He also honed his craft further at the National Theatre Institute in Waterford, Conneticut, the Royal Shakespeare Company in England, and NYC’s The Actors Center.

Following his graduation, Krasinski relocated to Manhattan where he appeared in various off-Broadway productions and interned on Late Night with Conan O’Brien as a scriptwriter. Krasinski’s big break arrived in 2005 when he was cast as Jim Halpert in acclaimed TV comedy The Office. Krasinski also made his directorial debut on the show, and he was subsequently at the helm for several episodes in the latter part of its nine seasons.

