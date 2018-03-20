John Matuszak Had A Truly Rocky Road To Fame – And The Goonies Star’s Life Continued To Be Turbulent

ADVERTISEMENT

John Matuszak enjoyed a decade-long career in the NFL before landing the iconic role of Sloth in kids’ classic The Goonies. But his journey to football and Hollywood stardom was anything but smooth. Here’s a look at how the versatile star frequently made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Indeed, Matuszak battled with demons throughout his life. His sporting success was unquestionable, however, as he became a youth track and field champion, then a star of college football and a two-time Super Bowl winner. Matuszak subsequently made the tough transition into acting with ease, quickly picking up both film and television roles.

And this was all despite the fact that Matuszak experienced a difficult childhood. He had tragically lost his two brothers at a young age to the genetic disorder cystic fibrosis; his only sister also suffered from the condition. Then, after his family moved to Wisconsin, he was regularly bullied at school due to his lanky frame. However, the abuse inspired him to develop his physique and pursue the shot put – an event in which he became a Wisconsin Class A state champion.

