John Stamos’ Wife Has Given Birth – And The Couple Have Chosen A Touching Name For Their Firstborn

He may have just been Uncle Jesse on Full House, but now John Stamos has another role under his belt. After his wife Caitlin McHugh gave birth to a boy earlier this month, the actor finally became a dad at age 54. And the first-time father picked a movingly fitting name for son number one.

Like many an established actor, John Stamos seemed destined for a completely different career path. Born to restaurant owner Bill Stamos in 1963, the future star seemed likely to follow his father into the family business. But a life-changing trip to a Beach Boys concert in 1976 convinced the young actor that his future lay beyond food.

Following his graduation from high school, Stamos decided to skip the college experience for a shot at the big time. Luckily, his gambit paid off and in 1981 – three weeks after deferring his education – the actor landed the role of Blackie Parrish in General Hospital. And his enthralling portrayal of Rick and Lesley Webber’s foster son helped Stamos gain the attention of every casting agent in Hollywood.

