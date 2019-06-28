John Travolta Has Opened Up About How The Tragic Death Of His Son Left His Life In Ruins

ADVERTISEMENT

John Travolta is successful, famous and rich. But, one can ascertain from interviews, he would give it all up in an instant to have his son back. That’s because Travolta’s first child, Jett, died in 2009 from a seizure. And both Travolta and the boy’s mother, Kelly Preston, have opened up in the past few years about how much losing a child affected them.

It goes without saying that losing a child is one of the worst things that can happen to a person. The statistics around the subject are quite sobering. Mortality rates are higher than average among bereaved parents, for example. And although it isn’t an especially uncommon form of bereavement, society in general finds it a hard subject to talk about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, this can add to feelings of loneliness and isolation, which only compound the initial grief. This is why it can be helpful when stars speak out about how the death of a child affected them. Whenever Travolta talks about Jett it’s always saddening, of course, but hopefully it’s also beneficial for some people as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT