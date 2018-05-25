John Travolta Has Opened Up About His Daughter – And The Actor’s Revelations Are Heartwarming

ADVERTISEMENT

John Travolta first dipped his toe into the world of showbiz in the early ’70s. Since then, he has become a household name. Despite his Hollywood stardom, though, the A-list actor’s personal life has been full of ups and downs. And now, he has opened up about his only daughter.

Travolta spent the majority of his childhood growing up in New Jersey. There, along with his five older siblings, the future actor lived with his parents – both of whom had enjoyed a taste of life in the limelight. However, after dropping out of high school, Travolta headed to the bright lights of New York.

There, the young performer managed to score a role in the stage musical Grease. Travolta would later go on to star in the successful film adaptation of the show, giving him one of his most notable roles to date. Prior to that, in 1975 the actor seemingly got his big break when, alongside his sister, he starred in the TV comedy Welcome Back, Kotter.

