John Travolta Recreated A Classic Scene From Grease – And Proved He’s Still Electrifyin’

John Travolta was a massive star in the ’70s, and has been in a lot of movies over the years. But one picture tends to get brought up more than any other: the 1978 mega-hit Grease. And come 2018 Grease was the word all over again, as it was the movie’s 40th anniversary. Travolta found himself celebrating in a delightful way when he appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As a young actor, Travolta had quite a bit of success. In 1976 he played the villain in Carrie, the still-iconic Stephen King horror movie. He played Vinnie Barbarino in the ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter for four years from 1975. But by 1978 he was a massive movie star. Why? Two movies did it: Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

Travolta very nearly didn’t get the star-making role of Danny Zuko in Grease. Initially, the producers wanted Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame to play him, but Winkler turned down the job, not wanting to be typecast as a ’50s teen. Travolta came on board with two conditions: he would have Elvis-style black hair and he would get to sing “Greased Lightnin”.

