John Travolta Revealed All About His Unforgettable Night With Princess Diana

From Saturday Night Fever to Hairspray, John Travolta has regularly enjoyed showcasing his silky smooth moves on the big screen. But the triple threat’s most cherished moment on the dancefloor had nothing to do with his Hollywood career. Instead, it occurred when he granted a particularly famous princess’ wish.

Back in the mid-1980s, the actor was invited to a White House gala, where he was asked to dance by none other than Princess Diana. And the Golden Globe winner hasn’t stopped talking about it since. So here’s a look at the night that Travolta has described as one of the highlights of his life.

Born in the New Jersey community of Englewood in 1954, John Travolta grew up with a family of performers. His mother Helen was a member of radio vocal outfit The Sunshine Sisters, while brothers Sam and Joey and sisters Ann, Ellen and Margaret all followed in her acting footsteps. Of course, it was the youngest of the Travolta kids who would become the biggest star.

