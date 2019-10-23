Johnny Carson Invited An Audience Member To Play Piano, And It Totally Transformed His Life

As the host of The Tonight Show, Johnny Carson was used to entertaining audiences. And during one December 1985 episode of the series, this experience may have come in handy, as the entertainer encountered a problem that had the potential to derail that particular broadcast. But this unexpected speed bump actually turned out to have an upside. You see, what happened next would end up changing a young man’s life forever – as well as bringing down the house in the process.
Yes, while the young man concerned, David Tolley, entered The Tonight Show’s Burbank studio as an unknown, he emerged as anything but. Such are the twists of fate that can define lives, after all. And more than three decades later, the drama that unfolded on set may seem as unexpected now as it did then.