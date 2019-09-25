In his time, adorable child actor Johnny Whitaker had a part on one of America’s most popular sitcoms, Family Affair. But things didn’t stay that way forever for the freckled youngster, who was made famous by playing twin, Jody Davis . For Whitaker would later face real hardship, including a painful decision presented to him by his very own loved ones.
Johnny Whitaker Enjoyed Huge Success As A Child Star, But His Family Gave Him A Chilling Ultimatum
Before that, though, Whitaker did see great success throughout his childhood career in Hollywood. Yes, in 1965, he landed on soap opera General Hospital, where he got to play the original Scotty Baldwin. Then came the movie The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming. In fact, his co-star, Brian Keith, would later help Whitaker get his star-making role on Family Affair.