Jonah Hill Has Added To His Tattoo Collection – And The Reason For His Newest Inking Is Touching

Born in Los Angeles in 1983, comedic actor Jonah Hill has always had a passion for performing arts and creative writing. In 2007 his dreams came true when he was cast as the lead star in the hit movie Superbad. Since then, he’s gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most famous comedy performers in recent times and has even made the transition into more serious acting roles as of late. It’s that seriousness that has also been a part of Hill’s personal life as of late, with some life-changing events having had a profound impact on him. So when he showed his latest tattoo off, many people took to social media to praise its touching poignancy.

He almost seemed to hit stardom overnight, but comedic performer Hill has been striving to make it in showbusiness since he was young. He initially looked to make it as a writer for esteemed shows such as The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live, but he took quite a radical left turn when he chose to study drama at university.

Yes, his tenure at New York’s The New School proved to be a fruitful one. While he still pursued writing, performing started to take center stage in Hill’s life – even leading to him landing his very first movie role in 2014. Incredibly, it wasn’t just a small motion picture either but, rather, the all-star comedy I Heart Huckabees.

