Josiah Duggar Has Announced His Engagement – But The Internet Quickly Questioned The Star’s Motives

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV stars the Duggars of Tontitown in Arkansas are a big, big family, and the clan is about to get even bigger. Josiah Duggar, 21, the eighth-born child, is planning to marry his 18-year-old girlfriend, Lauren Swanson. But the Duggars have always been a cluster of ultra-conservative controversies, and this upcoming marriage has not changed that. Many people have questioned what exactly is going on, and if Josiah is getting married for the right reasons.

The Duggars came to fame with their 2008 reality show 17 Kids and Counting. But the TV listings did not use that title for long. Mom and dad Duggar – 52-year-old Jim Bob and 51-year-old Michelle – happen to be Baptists. Their church frowns upon the use of birth control, and believes God should dictate the size of a family unit. Consequently, the show became 18 Kids and Counting, and then 19 Kids and Counting. And – jumping Jehoshaphat! – all the kids names began with the letter J.

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversially, Jim Bob and Michelle have some pretty strict rules for their children. As well as being home-schooled, members of the unwieldy Duggar brood are not allowed unsupervised access to the internet or television. The kids have to wear modest clothing, so no shorts, or skirts higher than the knee and definitely no tank-tops. Trips to the beach or public swimming pools are forbidden, as they are seen as invitations to sexual temptation. And potential romantic partners are carefully vetted during a process called “chaperoned courtship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT