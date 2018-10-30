When Julia Roberts Celebrated Her 50th Birthday, Her Hubby’s Surprise Completely Caught Her Off Guard

ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Roberts celebrated her 50th birthday in what might be considered an unconventional way. In the midst of an off-the-grid getaway, her husband, Danny Moder, was able to orchestrate a surprise. And he left the actress genuinely stunned.

A person’s 50th birthday is quite the milestone – and Roberts has lived quite the life. In fact, just three days after she turned the tassel on her high school mortarboard, she was ready to become a star. In 1985 she moved from her hometown of Smyrna, Georgia to New York City.

Roberts was quickly picked up by an agent, but the teenager had little acting experience. Moreover, she had an intense Southern accent that had to go. With the help of a speech coach, she conquered the latter hurdle. But as for experience, she told the Los Angeles Times in 1991, she would “learn on the job.”

