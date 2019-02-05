Julie Andrews Was Invited To Be In Mary Poppins Returns – But She Said No For A Very Good Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Some familiar faces cropped up in Marry Poppins Returns. But Julie Andrews – who portrayed the titular character in the original 1964 movie – was not among them. And it turned out that the actress was invited to join the cast but declined for an important reason.

Before Mary Poppins became a hit movie, it was a series of children’s books. P.L. Travers wrote eight novels about the magical nanny that were published from 1934 to 1989. The writer herself, Pamela Lyndon Travers, lived from 1899 to 1996.

Travers, real name Helen Goff, was born in Australia but spent the majority of her life in England. While she is best known as an author, she got her start as an actress. Despite her parents’ reservations, Travers pursued an acting career in the United Kingdom but then began writing the Mary Poppins novels.

