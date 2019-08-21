After A Dancer Claimed She’d Had Julio Iglesias’ Lovechild, The Court Finally Decided On Its Ruling

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a decision that had been 43 years in the making. In 2019 the Spanish courts officially ruled whether or not Latin pop veteran Julio Iglesias really did father a love child back in the 1970s. And it’s fair to say that not everyone was entirely happy with the long-awaited verdict.

One-time ballerina Maria Edite Santos had fought for several decades to determine the truth about her first-born son. In fact, in 1992 Julio Iglesias was legally declared the father of Javier Sanchez-Santos by a judge in Spain. But following an appeal, this decision was overturned just two years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeterred, however, Santos and Sanchez-Santos continued to fight for what they believed to be the truth. And a quarter of a century later, they once again got their day in court. Here’s a look at the astonishing case and whether Julio Iglesias should expect one more Father’s Day card from now on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT