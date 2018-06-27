Kat Von D’s Wedding Was A Gothic Extravaganza – And Now She’s Shared The Eye-Catching Snaps Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Most weddings – even celebrity nuptials – follow a rather strict pattern. The proceedings are all present and correct with a white dress, pretty flowers, tasteful and traditional decorations, and complementary color schemes. However, tattoo artist and reality-TV star Kat von D decided to be a little different when planning her big day with rock-star spouse Rafael Reyes in June 2018 . Their heaven-and-hell wedding celebration was out of this world, and unconventional to say the least. But those without an invite for von D’s exclusive event did not miss out on the spectacular spectacle, as the scarlet woman soon shared several snaps from the wedding album on her Instagram.

Born in Montemorelos, Mexico, in March 1982, Katherine von Drachenberg originally came to fame as Kat von D in 2005, with her starring role in TLC’s tattooing reality TV show Miami Ink. The tattooist quickly proved to be so popular that she got her own spin-off, LA Ink, two years later. The show, set in and around von D’s High Voltage Tattoo parlor in Hollywood, ran until 2011, when she decided to set aside the needle and do other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by this point, von D’s personal life was certainly enough to keep a reality show going all on its own. The then 21-year-old’s first marriage had come in 2003 to fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck, but it proved not to be a happily-ever-after affair. Just four years later, the couple divorced, and apparently the split was somewhat explosive. Even years later, Peck was badmouthing his former good lady wife when interviewed by In Touch magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT