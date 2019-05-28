Kate Hudson Divulged Her Mom Goldie Hawn’s Tips For Co-Parenting Without The Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Some might expect actor Kate Hudson’s version of motherhood to be drama-filled. The 39-year-old actress has an eight-month-old daughter, Rani Rose, with her current partner, record label exec and musician Danny Fujikawa, whom she has referred to as the “love of [her] life” on her Instagram page.

Plus, from two of Hudson’s previous serious relationships, she has two more children. Seven-year-old Bingham Hawn came from her four-year relationship with his father, Muse’s lead singer Matthew Bellamy. And, before the British rocker, she and her ex-husband, musician Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, had their own son, Ryder Russell, who’s now 15.

As such, Hudson co-parents with Fujikawa, Bellamy and Robinson. But, as she revealed on an episode of the podcast Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser, there’s little fanfare. And the actress said that she learned how to be drama-free in that department from someone very close to her – her mother, Goldie Hawn.

