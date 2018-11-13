Kate Hudson Has Revealed The Name Of Her Newborn – And The Tale Behind Her Choice Is Truly Touching

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018 Kate Hudson gave birth to her first child with her new partner Danny Fujikawa. And the Hollywood star, who already had two sons from previous relationships, opted for a name with a very touching meaning. Here’s the story behind her unusual choice.

Born in Los Angeles in 1979, Kate Hudson is the progeny of Bill Hudson and Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn. Following her parents’ divorce, she and her older actor brother Oliver were raised by Hawn and her long-term partner Kurt Russell. After graduating from college prep school Crossroads in Santa Monica, California, she decided to follow in her actress mother’s footsteps.

Hudson first appeared on the big screen in 1998’s Desert Blue before landing roles in 200 Cigarettes, Gossip, Dr. T & the Woman and About Adam. Her big break came when she was cast as a seasoned groupie in Almost Famous. Hudson picked up an Oscar nod and a Golden Globe for her supporting turn in the Cameron Crowe-directed comedy drama.

