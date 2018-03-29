After Kate Middleton Was Body Shamed By A British Tabloid, The Internet Decided To Stand Up For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton first met Prince William in 2001 while they were both studying at university in Scotland. The couple didn’t start dating until two years later, however, and even then they didn’t confirm their relationship. Nevertheless, the media soon became infatuated with Kate.

Indeed, speculation began to mount regarding the status of their relationship. And, after the young couple were pictured skiing together, they had no choice but to admit that they were dating. What’s more, for Kate this invasion of her privacy was perhaps a taste of what was to come.

You see, the press’ interest in Kate didn’t wane. And in 2005 her lawyers complained about the treatment that she was receiving at the hands of the media – even going so far as to claim that she was being hounded. But again, this did nothing to diminish the amount of media attention that she was being subjected to. And as a result, in 2007 both William and his father, Prince Charles, felt the need to step in.

