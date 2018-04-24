Kate Middleton Caused A Stir On Her Final Royal Appearance Before The Birth Of Her Third Child

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton just may be the envy of mothers all over the world. The new mom-of-three made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games while still heavily pregnant and absolutely killed it despite the very probable discomfort of her condition. It was her last appearance before going on maternity leave, and she delighted the crowds of people waiting for her in London. These are very exciting times for the royal family!

Kate gave birth to her first child George in July 2013. Two years later his sister Charlotte came along. But both pregnancies were difficult for the future Queen. Kate is a sufferer of hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe and sometimes dangerous form of morning sickness. The condition briefly hospitalized her while she was pregnant with George.

Her third pregnancy was no exception. Although her family welcomed the news that they would soon have another addition, Kate had to pull out of royal engagements because her sickness was simply too overwhelming. She even missed Prince George’s first day of school, which was surely very disappointing for them both.

