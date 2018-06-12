Kate Middleton May Not Be Seen For A Few Months – And Here’s Exactly Why The Duchess Is Disappearing

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a very busy year for the royal family. In addition to all the annual events like the Trooping the Color, a new baby came along for Kate and William and Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in a ceremony watched worldwide. Fans of Kate got to see a lot of her. But for the second half of the year, she might disappear from public view.

On September 4, 2017, Kate’s third pregnancy was announced by the Palace. The baby would be a new brother or sister for Prince George and Princess Charlotte both of whom were still young children. And just like her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum throughout, a serious condition for pregnant women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyperemesis gravidarum can be dangerous or even life-threatening. Pregnant women with HG can suffer from dehydration, weight loss, vomiting and a feeling of faintness. And yet Kate dealt with the condition incredibly well. While pregnant she still attended events; if not for the announcement and the bump, fans might not even have known that she was carrying a child at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT