Kate Middleton Has A New And Important Duty – And It’s A Role That Is Close To The Duchess’ Heart

Even if you’re a member of the British royal family, you’re unlikely to be lounging around all day. Take Kate Middleton, for example: as well as being a mom of two with another child on the way, she’s also patron to a number of charities and organizations. Then, of course, there are her trips across the world with husband Prince William, where the pair act as ambassadors of sorts for the U.K. Now, however, the Duchess of Cambridge has picked up yet another role – and, as it turns out, this one may suit her best of all.

In fact, Kate’s new duty may be closest to her heart, since she was once a student of the history of art at the University of St. Andrews. It was there that she met Prince William, who was initially taking the same degree program. And even though William could have arguably taken his pick of girls at the Scottish institution, he nevertheless found himself drawn to Kate.

From 2003, then, Kate and William dated on and off – and Kate managed to weather all the media attention their relationship subsequently brought. The future duchess also graduated from college with a master’s degree in the history of art, following which she became a part-time accessory buyer at the British clothing company Jigsaw.

