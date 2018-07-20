10 Kate Middleton Outfits That Paid Tribute To Princess Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever she has to make a public appearance, Kate Middleton chooses her outfit very carefully indeed. The color, the pattern, the designer – it all has to be taken into consideration. If she ever chooses to conceal a hidden message in her choice of clothing, people will certainly notice. And now that Kate’s been a duchess for the better half of a decade, royal fans are beginning to wonder – is Kate using her wardrobe to pay tribute to Diana, the mother-in-law she never knew? It certainly looks like it.

10. Smart white outfits

Being a princess or a duchess isn’t just about fancy dresses – you also need some neat, professional clothes. One of Diana’s was a simple white suit dress, which she wore when she visited Sydney’s Sacred Heart Hospice in November 1996. If you didn’t know her, the only clue to her royal origins would be the extravagant earrings in her ears.

Kate too needs to dress like that every now and again, so of course she also keeps various professional-looking outfits in her collection. She wore a white Max Mara number when visiting Portsmouth in 2015 – and despite its simplicity, it sold out just two hours after she was spotted in it.

