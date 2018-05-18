Kate Middleton Has To Follow These Royal Rules – And They Prove That The Duchess’ Life Isn’t Easy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton’s life sounds amazing, right? She has access to power and wealth the likes of which most people can only dream of. She has a healthy, growing family. And of course, when her husband Prince William is eventually crowned king, she’ll become his queen consort. But there are in fact some downsides to being a member of the royal family. And a strict set of rules – which Kate has to stick rigidly to – is one of them.

Marrying the heir to the throne is something that needs a lot of consideration. And Kate gave her relationship with William several years’ worth of that before she agreed to be his wife. The couple first began dating in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2010 that they got engaged. To commemorate the occasion, William presented Kate with a ring that had once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

The pair got married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Their lavish wedding was the social event of the year and was watched by more than 300 million people worldwide. Moreover, Kate received her title on the morning of the ceremony, being made a duchess to William’s duke. That meant that she would be formally referred to as “Her Royal Highness” from then on.

