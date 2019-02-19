When Kate Winslet Won Her Oscar, She Knew The Funniest Place To Put It In Her Home

ADVERTISEMENT

You might expect an Academy Award winner to give their coveted statue pride of place at home. But Kate Winslet certainly had different ideas when she was finally crowned Best Actress in 2009 after five previous Oscar nods. Here’s why you won’t find the much-loved Brit’s biggest accolade sitting pretty on the mantelpiece.

Winslet first enjoyed awards attention for a role she wasn’t even supposed to be up for. That’s because the actress picked up a BAFTA and nods at the Golden Globes and Oscars for her supporting performance as Marianne Dashwood in period drama Sense and Sensibility. But Winslet had initially auditioned for the smaller part of Lucy Steele, before bosses decided to give her much more screen time.

You might just have heard of the modest little film that Winslet next earned massive critical acclaim for. Indeed, by reaching the $2 billion mark in ticket sales, James Cameron’s disaster epic Titanic was once the highest-grossing movie in Hollywood history. Winslet picked up her first Best Actress nomination at the Oscars for her portrayal of Rose DeWitt Bukater.

