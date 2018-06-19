Kathie Lee Gifford Lost Her Husband Three Years Ago – But Now The Star Has Some Heartwarming News

ADVERTISEMENT

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford was left heartbroken when her sportscaster husband, Frank Gifford, died in August 2015. By all accounts, the now 64-year-old actress, author, TV host and singer-songwriter had a pretty hard time coming to terms with her private loss in the public glare. But now, almost three years on, Kathie Lee has some uplifting news to share with her many fans.

Kathryn Lee Epstein was born in Paris, France, on August 16, 1953 to American parents. Following their move back to the States, the young girl attended Bowie High School in Maryland where she became a born-again Christian at the tender age of 12 despite being born into the Jewish faith. After studying drama and music at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kathie Lee got her start in TV as the sidekick to host Tom Kennedy on Name That Tune in 1974. Two years later, she married Christian composer Paul Johnson. Sadly, the couple split in 1981 following five years of marriage and divorced shortly afterward.

The TV presenter would go on to become Regis Philbin’s co-host on ABC’s The Morning Show from 1985 to 2000. By now a household name, Kathie Lee’s love life was looking up as well as her career. But it would be another ABC morning show that would be responsible for this turnaround. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 1983, Kathie Lee was introduced to the former NFL player and sports commentator Frank Gifford.

