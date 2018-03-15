Kathie Lee Gifford Has Opened Up About Her Life – And The Revelations She’s Made Are Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathie Lee Gifford has been one of America’s most popular daytime broadcasters for more than 30 years. But in a recent candid interview, the star revealed that her personal life hasn’t recently been so rewarding. Here’s a look at how the 64-year-old opened up her heart.

Born in 1953 in Paris, France, Kathie Lee Gifford was raised in Bowie, Maryland, where she developed a passion for singing. And after graduating from Tulsa’s Oral Roberts University with a degree in music and drama, she was hired to showcase her vocals on Name That Tune. She also later appeared on the blink-and-you’d-have-missed-it musical sitcom Hee Haw Honeys.

But Gifford’s big break arrived when she moved into daytime TV. In 1985 she was selected to replace Ann Abernathy as the co-anchor of WABC-TV’s The Morning Show alongside Regis Philbin. Three years later, their rebranded show went national. Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee subsequently became one of the most popular shows of its kind during the 1990s, receiving eight Daytime Emmy nominations.

