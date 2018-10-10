Kathleen Turner Has Let Rip On The Friends Cast And A Whole Host Of Other Major Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Most celebrity interviews these days are safe and cozy affairs, often PR-approved to within an inch of their lives. It’s why Kathleen Turner’s refreshingly frank and dirt-dishing chat with Vulture in 2018 caused such a stir. Here’s a look at how the Hollywood legend dragged everyone from Nicolas Cage to the beloved cast of Friends in style.

Born in Springfield, Missouri, in 1954, Kathleen Turner was initially deterred from pursuing her acting ambitions by her strict Christian parents. But after studying at Missouri State University for two years, she then transferred to the University of Maryland where she earned a degree in theater. Turner made her screen debut in a 1977 episode of NBC soap The Doctors.

She then ventured into cinema for the first time, playing femme fatale Matty Walker in 1981’s Body Heat. Drawing comparisons with Lauren Bacall, thanks to her famously deep voice and alluring persona, Turner then won a Golden Globe for her performance in Romancing the Stone. A year later, she reunited with Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas for its sequel, The Jewel of the Nile.

