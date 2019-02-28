Kathy Bates Has Dropped 60 Pounds In Weight, And She Says It’s Made Her Feel Like A Whole New Woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy Bates is a talented actress and a three-time Oscar nominee, but she’s always been concerned about her body weight. And when she experienced serious health problems, suddenly it became a very problematic issue. Now, though, she’s succeeded in dropping 60 pounds – which is definitely no small feat. And recently she spoke about how she managed to fight her way down to the size she wanted to be.

Bates was a Broadway actress and Tony award nominee before making it in Hollywood. She won her nomination for the role of Jessie in ’night, Mother, a two-woman play by Marsha Norman. It was a difficult part to perform, particularly in that it required her to portray a person suffering with serious depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bates played small roles in films such as Taking Off, Straight Time and The Morning After. But her big break came with the 1990 movie Misery, an adaption of a work by Stephen King. She played Annie Wilkes, a terrifyingly obsessive fan who holds an author hostage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT