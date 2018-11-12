Kathy Bates Has Revealed How Her Grueling Battle With Cancer Has Transformed Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood star Kathy Bates has fought cancer twice and emerged triumphant both times. But it hasn’t been an easy road for the 70-year-old actress. Now the Oscar winner has opened up about her battle with the deadly disease – and how it has changed her forever.

Bates was born on June 28, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee. She studied theatre at Southern Methodist University and relocated to New York City after graduating, in the hope of making it as an actress. Bates started out performing on the stage and had minor roles in soap operas and movies.

Her breakout role was in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s book, Misery. Bates scooped the Best Actress Oscar for performance as the obsessive nurse Annie Wilkes. The actress has since been nominated for two more Academy Awards, for 1998’s Primary Colors and the 2002 movie About Schmidt.

