Katie Holmes Has Finally Gone Public With Her New Boyfriend, And You May Even Recognize Who He Is

Katie Holmes’ career has often been overshadowed by her love life. Her ill-fated marriage to Tom Cruise and the messy divorce that followed made her a prime target for the tabloids. So perhaps unsurprisingly, she’s been slow to reveal the details of her new relationship. And her new partner isn’t exactly a z-lister himself…

Holmes first came to prominence when she played Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek. Famously, she sent her audition tape in via FedEx because she was busy performing in a production of Damn Yankees at her school.

Following her success on Dawson’s Creek, Holmes began to catch the attention of Hollywood, taking on supporting roles in a few small-scale films. And in 1998 she won an MTV Movie Award for her performance in Disturbing Behavior.

