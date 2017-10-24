Katie Holmes Has Finally Gone Public With Her New Boyfriend, And You May Even Recognize Who He Is

By Callum Davies
October 24, 2017
Image: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Katie Holmes’ career has often been overshadowed by her love life. Her ill-fated marriage to Tom Cruise and the messy divorce that followed made her a prime target for the tabloids. So perhaps unsurprisingly, she’s been slow to reveal the details of her new relationship. And her new partner isn’t exactly a z-lister himself…

Image: Getty Images/Warner Bros/Handout

Holmes first came to prominence when she played Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek. Famously, she sent her audition tape in via FedEx because she was busy performing in a production of Damn Yankees at her school.

Image: YouTube/Shout! Factory

Following her success on Dawson’s Creek, Holmes began to catch the attention of Hollywood, taking on supporting roles in a few small-scale films. And in 1998 she won an MTV Movie Award for her performance in Disturbing Behavior.

