Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Love Reached Great New Heights With Their Epic Valentine’s Date

Love blossomed for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day. They celebrated their relationship with some romantic news.

They say the course of true love never did run smooth, and in some cases that’s true. But despite past differences, American Music Award winner Katy Perry and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom are deeply in love. It’s evident from the romantic way they celebrated Valentine’s Day 2019.

Although he’s a renowned Hollywood actor now, English-born Orlando Bloom began his career with humbler beginnings. In fact, a small role in 1997’s Wilde – based on Oscar Wilde’s life – was his first movie debut. But he soon went on to greater things when Sir Peter Jackson noticed him in 2001.

