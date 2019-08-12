After Keanu Reeves Spotted A Message In A Fan’s Yard, He Suddenly Showed Up There Unannounced

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that 2019 has been a big year for Keanu Reeves. The actor appeared in Toy Story 4, Always Be My Maybe and the third installment of John Wick to name just a few projects that kept him busy. But in July Reeves showed up in a totally unexpected place: a fan’s backyard. You see, someone had left a sign out for the star – and his startling reaction made news across the internet.

Reeves certainly holds a special place in the hearts of many movie fans. And of course, this is partly because he’s appeared in so many successful films, including Point Break, the Matrix franchise and the Bill & Ted series. But the Canadian actor’s popularity also comes down to the fact that he comes off as a damn nice guy.

Yes, the internet is abound with stories of Reeves crossing paths with everyday people and doing awesome things for them. Take, for instance, in 2001 when the star visited a cinema in Sydney, Australia. Working there at the time was fan James Dator – and he was in for a huge surprise.

