Keanu Reeves Has A Big Secret – And It Could Change Your Opinion Of The Action Star

Throughout the years, Hollywood has produced a number of iconic action stars, all memorable in their own way. Keanu Reeves can certainly count himself among them, and he’s appeared in several classic movies since making his acting debut in 1984. However, despite all that fame, the actor has managed to keep a big secret.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in September 1964, Reeves’ childhood years were a cosmopolitan affair. Indeed, they included stints in Australia, America and Canada. It was during his time at college in Toronto, though, that he discovered his first real passion – ice hockey. Reeves was soon good enough to join the school team as its goalkeeper.

Singlemindedly, Reeves set himself an ambitious goal; he wanted to play for the Canadian national team. However, that all fell to pieces when he picked up an injury, ending his hopes of making a career in the sport. Despite that disappointment, though, the well-traveled youngster eventually found his true calling.

