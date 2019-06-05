When Keanu Reeves Explained What Happens After Death, His Revelation Blew Stephen Colbert Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Search for famous quotes from actor Keanu Reeves and the results may surprise you. Indeed, many of them will show that the actor has quite the philosophical side. He is, in fact, known for his simple-yet-deep thoughts. And he has regularly divulged them over the course of his 33-year career in Hollywood.

On a May 2019 visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves reiterated just how profound he is. The successful actor spoke to the TV host about his role in the John Wick movie franchise, as well a second sequel to his 1989 comedy classic, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

The latter movie will see Reeves’s famous character fighting to save the universe – and grappling with his own mortality. As such, Colbert posed the actor a tough question. “What do you think happens to us when we die, Keanu Reeves?” he wondered. The actor’s response then stunned everyone in the room.

