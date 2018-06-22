Kelly Ripa Has Posted A Photo Of Her Daughter At Prom – And The Teen Looks Scarily Like The TV Host

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s like two peas in a pod when it comes to Kelly and Lola Ripa. The former had everyone commenting on their likeness when she shared a photo to her millions of Instagram followers of the latter at her prom night. Here’s a look at the pair’s relationship and the TV host’s career so far.

Born in Stratford, New Jersey, in 1970, to a bus driver father and homemaker mother, Kelly Ripa first began performing in various local theater productions. After dropping out of her psychology degree course, she relocated to New York to pursue her acting career. She first caught national attention in the 1980s when she became a regular on both Dancin’ On Air and Dance Party U.S.A.

In 1990 Ripa was cast as angsty party animal Hayley Vaughan on long-running soap opera All My Children. During her 12-year spell on the show, she also appeared in the films Marvin’s Room and Someone to Love. And at the 1999 New York International Independent Film and Video Festival Awards, she picked up Best Actress for her performance in The Stand-In.

