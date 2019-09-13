Kelsey Grammer is an actor noted for his comedy skills. But offscreen, his life hasn’t been funny in the slightest – quite the opposite. It’s been marked by incredible tragedy. Grammer has been through some terrible things, and it’s remarkable that he can still smile at all, let alone raise smiles in others.
This Is The Truth About Cheers Star Kelsey Grammer’s Heartbreaking Life
Grammer’s role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcom Cheers and its spinoff Frasier made the actor a household name. His performance nabbed him 11 Primetime Emmy Award nods, and four wins. And the show also made him rich. By 2001 he was being paid $700,000 per episode of Frasier.