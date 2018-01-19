When Kendall Jenner Uploaded A Photo Online, Her Fans Were Convinced That She Was Hiding A Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

As a member of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner is used to having her every move scrutinized by the press and the public alike. But even she was taken aback by the recent furor surrounding a seemingly innocuous Instagram snap. Here’s how the model/TV personality inadvertently sparked a social media guessing game.

Born in Los Angeles in 1995 to TV personality mother Kris and Olympic decathlete father Bruce, Kris Jenner grew up with younger sister Kylie and half-siblings Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian. She also has four other half-siblings, Brandon, Sam, Burt and Casey Lynn Jenner. Her family shot to fame in 2007 thanks to E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner began making a name for herself in 2009 when she joined up with Wilhelmina Models aged just 14. She subsequently posed for magazines such as Teen Vogue and American Cheerleader and appeared in campaigns for Leah Madden, Agua Bendita and White Sands Australia. Four years later, she switched to high fashion by joining the books of The Society Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT