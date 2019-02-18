When Kesha Posted A Makeup-Free Selfie Online, Fans Noticed A Single Startling Feature

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Kesha is usually known for her wacky style and love of colorful clothes and beauty trends. But in January 2019, the star decided to show a more toned down side of herself. So the singer shared a selfie with absolutely no makeup on – and fans were blown away by one striking feature.

Kesha, full name Kesha Rose Sebert, entered the world on the first day of March 1987. She was raised by her mother Pebe, a singer and songwriter best known for co-writing “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You,” which Dolly Parton turned into a hit. However, that success wasn’t enough to sustain the family. They often used food stamps and welfare payments to make ends meet.

Although Kesha insists she does not know who her biological father is, a man named Bob Chamberlain has claimed he is her parent. She, however, denies his claims. Originally from Los Angeles, California, the star moved with her family to Nashville, Tennessee when she was a few years old. There, the youngster would join her mother in the recording studio. And it wasn’t long before people noticed that she could sing.

