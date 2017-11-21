Kevin Spacey’s Oscars Speech Has Re-emerged – And In It, He May Have Hinted At Recent Allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

This October, a terrible allegation was made about Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey – and it was one he didn’t outright deny. And it’s not an exaggeration to say that it completely destroyed both his career and his reputation. A shockwave of betrayal tore through Spacey’s fanbase. Suddenly, people began going over his public life with a fine-tooth comb, searching for any hint that he hadn’t been the man they thought he was. And they found something.

For years, Kevin Spacey had been one of the most accomplished character actors in Hollywood. Accordingly, he excelled at playing villains and criminals: he played Verbal Kint in The Usual Suspects, John Doe in Seven, even an evil grasshopper in the Pixar film A Bug’s Life. Consequently, he picked up many awards, including two Oscars, for his work.

Moreover, he became a villain again for a highly acclaimed Netflix series, House of Cards, in 2011. There, he was scheming politician Frank Underwood, an absolute sociopath of a character, but a very popular one. House of Cards ran and ran, and in 2013 Spacey was nominated for an Emmy. But the title of the show would prove to be a desperately ironic one.

