Khloé Kardashian Threw A Dream Baby Shower, And She’s Shared Spectacular Photos Of The Event

For every mom-to-be, a shower is the perfect way to celebrate their first baby. But when a celebrity’s behind the big event, you can expect an over-the-top celebration. And that’s exactly what reality star Khloé Kardashian gave guests at her incredible pre-motherhood soirée in 2018.

Rumors began swirling in September of 2017 that the reality TV diva and her boyfriend, NBA sports star Tristan Thompson, were expecting a child together. However, it wasn’t until December that Kardashian confirmed everyone’s suspicions.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post that depicted a baby bump. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.”

