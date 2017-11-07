Kim Cattrall Has Opened Up About Her Sex And The City Co-Stars, And What She Had To Say Is Damning

ADVERTISEMENT

The TV and movie series Sex and the City was a fantastic portrayal of female friendship. That’s what won it so many fans. But were the actresses involved – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall – actually friends themselves? Rumors have circulated about that for a long time. And it turns out, unfortunately, that they may have been correct. Recently Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, gave an interview which left fans of the franchise reeling.

Before being cast in Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall was already a fairly well-known actress. After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1974, she began appearing regularly on the small screen. Her roll call of shows included Quincy, M.E., Columbo, Starsky & Hutch and The Incredible Hulk.

The progression to movies soon followed. Prior to Sex and the City, Cattrall took on the high-profile role of Lieutenant Valeris in the film Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. During filming, she arranged a nude photoshoot in secret on the set – posing only in her prosthetic Vulcan ears. A very Samantha thing to do…

