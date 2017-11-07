The TV and movie series Sex and the City was a fantastic portrayal of female friendship. That’s what won it so many fans. But were the actresses involved – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall – actually friends themselves? Rumors have circulated about that for a long time. And it turns out, unfortunately, that they may have been correct. Recently Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, gave an interview which left fans of the franchise reeling.
Before being cast in Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall was already a fairly well-known actress. After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1974, she began appearing regularly on the small screen. Her roll call of shows included Quincy, M.E., Columbo, Starsky & Hutch and The Incredible Hulk.
The progression to movies soon followed. Prior to Sex and the City, Cattrall took on the high-profile role of Lieutenant Valeris in the film Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. During filming, she arranged a nude photoshoot in secret on the set – posing only in her prosthetic Vulcan ears. A very Samantha thing to do…
-
Kim Cattrall Has Opened Up About Her Sex And The City Co-Stars, And What She Had To Say Is Damning
-
This Mom Isn’t Teaching Her 5-Year-Old How To Read – And Her Reason Has Caused An Internet Backlash
-
This Double-Decker Bus Is A Home – And Inside It’s Truly Extraordinary
-
When Four Lions Tried To Prey Upon A Mongoose, The Creature’s Response Left Photographers Awestruck
-
20 Of The Most Insanely Expensive Mistakes History Has Ever Seen
-
When This Tiny Dachshund Was Allowed Onto The Bed, A Camera Captured His Hysterical Reaction
-
A Family Welcomed A Homeless Man Into Their Lives. But He Repaid Their Kindness With A Horrific Act
-
This Sleepy Two-Week-Old Donkey Went Missing. Then Farmers Found His Hysterical Hiding Place
-
After This Blind Dog Got Surgery To See Again, His Adorable Reaction Touched 14 Million Hearts
-
After This Man Passed Away, The Newspaper Ran Obituaries From His Wife – And His Girlfriend
-
4 Years After This Girl Was Forced By Her Mom Into Pageants, She Rejected It All In Dramatic Style
-
Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson Has Opened Up On Camera. And The News She Revealed Is Heartrending