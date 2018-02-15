After Kim Cattrall’s Brother Died, Sarah Jessica Parker Offered Her Support – But It Wasn’t Welcome

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Cattrall has had a painful and tragic start to 2018. At the beginning of February her brother Chris was found dead at home in Alberta, Canada. Understandably, the actress reacted with grief, but she also displayed some anger, too. Indeed, when her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker offered her condolences online, Cattrall very publicly rebuffed her. Cattrall’s message was scathing, and it turned out there was a whole world of hurt behind it.

The seeds for Parker and Cattrall’s clash were actually sown a long time ago. Back in 1997 both women were cast in HBO’s Sex and the City. Neither knew it at the time, but the show would go on to become one of the biggest of its era. And although they were playing best friends onscreen, there were reportedly tensions between the pair when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Moreover, Cattrall was arguably a bigger name than Parker when Sex and the City came into being. The former had starred in both big movie hits like Big Trouble in Little China, Mannequin and Star Trek VI, and quirky TV favorites such as The Incredible Hulk. But that posed a problem. Parker was meant to be the lead in Sex and the City, yet Cattrall was stealing the spotlight.

