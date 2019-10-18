Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Falling For Kanye West – And Why He Was Warned To Stay Away From Her

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for five years now. And, perhaps to the surprise of some, their relationship seems stronger than ever. The rapper and the reality TV star have gone through a lot in order to get married and start a family. In fact, as a documentary recently revealed, Kanye was once told to not bother with Kim at all.
The documentary in question was an episode of the rebooted E! True Hollywood Story. Ever since the series originally started back in 1996, it’s been noted for the drama and salaciousness of its biographies. The Kim-Kanye episode aired on October 13, 2019, and was an absolute must-watch for fans of the famous reality TV couple.